Son of Former Congresswoman Remembers Brother Killed in Shooting

Two years after the loss of Melba Bishop, a former San Diego congresswoman, her family is struggling with the same pain again.

“Joel was a son, a brother, an uncle, a nephew, a father,” Joel Bishop’s brother Lucky, the oldest of the four Bishop brothers tells NBC 7.

Bishop, 45, was fatally shot near Buccaneer Park in Oceanside Friday.

“Sleeping has been hard,” Lucky says. “It’s tough.”

Bishop was found on South Myers Street and later died at the hospital. His family says they are still reeling from his mother losing her battle with cancer two years before.

Melba Bishop left a legacy in San Diego, helping to redevelop downtown and finish the Oceanside Civic Center.

“She would want us to love each other and take care of each other, and that's what she'd want,” he says.

Oceanside Councilmember Jerome Kern released a statement about Joel Bishop’s death, saying: “My heart goes out to the family during this difficult loss, especially since it comes so soon after the death of his mother.

Oceanside mayor Jim Wood's office released a statement as well that read: “Very saddened to hear of Joel’s death. They sent the family their condolences.”

“Loss is always hard,” Lucky says. “He meant a lot to us.”

Lucky wanted those who helped his brother in his last moments to know one thing.

“Thank you for just being there when I couldn’t be. Thank you.”

Hector Galvez and Jamie Radloff were arrested for homicide hours after the shooting.