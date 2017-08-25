Dorothy Smith is heartbroken after her eldest daughter was found dead Friday morning in a Mountain View apartment and her live-in boyfriend arrested as a homicide suspect.

Mickette Smith, 38, was found dead inside her apartment, with trauma to her head and upper torso.

Her mother says their lives will never be the same.

"She had the most beautiful smile," Smith said. "All pearly whites, just the biggest beautiful smile."

Veronica Smith, Mickette's younger sister, told NBC 7 she found out something was terribly wrong after her 9-year-old niece Jaydaa called her to tell her the news.

"[She said], 'My mom is not moving' and I said, 'What do you mean?'" Smith recalled. "'She's not moving,' [Jaydaa] said, …'mom...I'm scared, I touched her arm and there was blood.'"

Jaydaa told NBC 7, she and her younger brother Jay-vion were downstairs eating breakfast around 8 a.m. Friday. That's when her mother’s long-term boyfriend, 40-year-old Damon Edwards, ran downstairs. Before he left the apartment, he told them not to go up to their mother’s bedroom.

Jaydaa said she called 911.

Veronica said her older sister was like a second mother to her.

"She always, just always there no matter what," she added.

"I'm going to take care of my grandchildren," her mother said. "They're going to remember their mama."

Edwards was arrested just before 7:30 p.m. Friday and is charged with first-degree murder. He has two domestic cases filed against him--the most recent was in 2015.