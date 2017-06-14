Family Remembers Loving Father Killed in 4S Ranch Car Crash

The family of a man killed in a crash in 4S Ranch says he was a hard-working and kind man.

Israel Robles, 33, was one of six people killed in five crashes across San Diego County over a 15-hour span this week.

Robles was just getting off of work when his car crashed early Tuesday morning on Camino del Norte in 4S Ranch. Emergency crews found Robles in his car, crashed into a tree.

His family told NBC 7, he worked the overnight shift stocking at Jerome's Furniture just around the corner from where the crash happened.

His sister, Samaria Robles said she is in shock.

"He was a very hard-working person, a very honest man. He left too soon," she said.

Robles was the oldest of four in a very close family and their parents instilled good values from the very start, Samaria told NBC 7.

"They were always there for us. We never saw bad examples--from there, I think, that's where he got it from," she said.

She added those values were brought into his own family with his wife and four children.

Samaria said his children were his pride and joy.

"They're devastated. He was a provider for the home. They're just hurt," she said. "Something that wasn't expected,"

Robles' youngest child is just 1-years-old, she told NBC 7.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral costs. Any additional money raised will go to his children.