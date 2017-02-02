Family Mourns 3 People Killed in Lemon Grove Crash

Flowers and candles lined the corner of Massachusetts and Lemon Grove avenues Thursday night, where several members of the Soto's family were killed or seriously injured in a crash.

A steady stream of well-wishers came by to share a prayer and their sympathies with the family.

Diego Arroyo girlfriend, Lizbeth Soto, 18, was one of three killed in the head-on collision on Wednesday.

“Tears started coming out of my eyes badly. It hurts, it really hurts. This is a tragedy,” said Gustavo Zacaida, a close friend and co-worker of Lizbeth's father Jose Soto.

Soto also his 7-year-old granddaughter, and his only son, 12-year-old Jose Alexander in the crash.

Zacaida recalled how Soto had reacted when Jose Alexander was born.

"It's a boy, it's a boy. He was so excited like a little kid. Now his boy is gone,” Zacaida said.

Five members of Soto family were involved in the crash.

Soto's oldest daughter, 20-year-old Emili Soto was behind the wheel of the black Acura when it collided head-on with a gray SUV.

Deputies said the impact severely damaged the Acura and first responders used the jaws of life to extricate the victims.

Soto's 4-year-old granddaughter remains hospitalized at Rady Children's Hospital Thursday night.

Emili was turning left on to Massachusetts Avenue from Lemon Grove, when

“There is nothing I can say, you know other than just give him a huge hug and show him my support,” Zacaida said.

Family, friends and even complete strangers stopped by the memorial and visited the hospitals where the survivors are being treated.

Soto's employers also started an online fundraiser with a goal of raising $50, 000.