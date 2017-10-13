Family Court Faces Budget Cuts

Inside a brand new courthouse in downtown San Diego, judges and clerks are dealing with some difficult budget cuts. NBC 7 Liberty Zabala reports on how family court cases will be affected.

The San Diego Superior Court is facing a $6 million deficit for its operating budget.

As a result, San Diegans may see fewer services. For example, there is less money to provide daily services like family court reporters as judges and clerks prepare to move into a new mult-imillion dollar facility on Broadway.

The new courthouse will be staffed with at least 60 fewer employees.

The availability of court reporters for some family court proceedings will be affected.

If families need a court reporter, they'll have to pay for it themselves. The cost can range from $100 to $800 a day.

The budget cuts will also force the court to remove or consolidate services in its juvenile dependency, juvenile delinquency and small claims departments.

NBC 7 has reached out to local legislators and have yet to hear back. .

