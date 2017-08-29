False Teeth Stolen With Employee's Apron in Coronado

An employee's false teeth appear to have been stolen along with the victim's apron in Coronado, confirmed police.

In mid-August, a man reported a petty theft near the 1000 block of Orange Avenue. He claims the teeth are valued at $500 and the apron was worth $25.

The employee finished his shift late in the evening while working at the Costa Azul Restaurant, said Lee Corbin, a spokeswoman for the Coronado Police Department. He took his teeth out and put them in his apron.

"He left the apron sitting on a bench behind the restaurant and [when he] went back to retrieve it the next morning -- it was gone," said Corbin.

Police believe the person who took the apron may not realize there's a pair of false teeth enclosed inside.

"I am pretty confident that the person who took the apron wasn’t intentionally stealing the teeth," said Corbin.

According to police, the victim will likely need to file a case with his insurance company to get the false teeth replaced.