Images of San Diego Police Officer Jonathan "J.D." De Guzman shown at his memorial service on August 5, 2016.

The wife and two children of Jonathan ‘J.D.’ De Guzman, a San Diego Police Department officer who was killed while on duty this year, will represent their husband and father in the annual Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade Tuesday. The theme of the parade this year is “Honoring our First Responders.”

De Guzman, a 16-year-veteran of the department, was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Southcrest on July 28, 2016.

In 2003, the De Guzman survived a stabbing while on duty, and was awarded a Purple Heart by the department for his valor. Zimmerman said that even after that incident, De Guzman eagerly returned to the force and his passion to protect the public never wavered.

San Diego Police Chief Shelley ZImmerman expressed her gratitude on Twitter.

The parade, which kicks off game day Tuesday, attracts more than 100,000 viewers each year to San Diego Bay, and will be broadcast on TV.

This year the Minnesota Golden Gophers will take on the Washington State Cougars in the game.

The National Funding Holiday Bowl kicks off at 4:00 pm on Tuesday, December 27th at Qualcomm Stadium.