A man accused of barricading himself inside a Fallbrook apartment earlier this week pleaded not guilty to a number of charges, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's office.

Joshua Villegas, 22, was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant for assault with a deadly weapon Monday after a lengthy SWAT standoff on the 900 block of Alturas Road, near W Fallbrook Street. During the standoff, the apartment complex was evacuated.

The standoff happened after Sheriff's detectives contacted Villegas earlier that afternoon. He surrendered peacefully after three hours.

At his arraignment on Wednesday, Villegas was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the following allegations: gang allegation, deadly weapon allegation and great bodily injury allegation.

At his arraignment, he pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Bail was set at $350,000.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of 13 years.