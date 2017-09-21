FBI Asking for Public's Help to Identify Vista Bank Robber

Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a man suspected in an attempted bank robbery in Vista on Thursday.

The robbery occurred around 2:30 p.m. at a Bank of America on the 1700 block of University Drive near Sycamore Avenue, according to the FBI.

The suspect approached a bank teller and handed over a note demanding money. When the teller refused to give him money, he left the bank.

He is suspected of using the "Sprinter" train to escape, according to the FBI.

Thursday evening, the FBI released several photos of the suspect captured on surveillance video.

He is described to be between 20 to 35 years old, around 5 feet 7 inches in height, with a medium build and a thin mustache. He was last seen wearing a hooded, zip-up sweatshirt, dark sunglasses, white basketball shorts, dark colored t-shirt and white "high top" shoes with black laces.

According to the FBI, he did not appear to have a weapon.