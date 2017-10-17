Raw video shows firefighters responding to a house in Mira Mesa, amid an alleged domestic violence incident. (Published 3 minutes ago)

Raw Video of Crews Responding to House Fire in Mira Mesa

A small explosion sparked a fire while police responded to an alleged domestic violence incident in Mira Mesa, and the suspect has barricaded himself inside, confirmed San Diego police.

Officers responded to reports of suspected domestic violence around 10 a.m. on Caminito Obra and Flanders Drive on Tuesday, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

They noticed liquid draining from the water heater and caught a whiff of gas, said SDPD officer Billy Hernandez. That's when they heard a small boom and a fire broke out.

A few SDFD fire trucks were dispatched to the area. Several firefighters gathered at the house.

The Metro Arson Strike Team (MAST) is currently headed to the scene, said Hernandez. There was also one person transported to the UC San Diego Medical Center.

The suspect has hidden inside a storage room.

No other information was immediately available.

