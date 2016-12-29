Two separate storm system coming through San Diego early this weekend will make for a wet and windy New Year's Eve across the County, NBC 7 Meteorologist Jodi Kodesh forecasts.

The first storm system will come in from the South, Kodesh explained. The morning commute will be spared from significant rainfall, but from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday the chances for rain increase.

“Tomorrow, expect showers, take your umbrella with you. If you don’t get anything the first part of the day, the second part of the day, afternoon and early evening, is a good opportunity for it," Kodesh said.

The bulk of Friday's rain will fall during the day, Kodesh forecasted.

Then, Saturday - New Year's Eve - a secondary storm system will sweep down through Southern California and San Diego, Kodesh forecasted.

Expect widespread showers Saturday afternoon to evening as a strong initial band of showers crosses the County. A second band of scattered showers will bring rain to many parts of the County later that evening.

With the rain will come strong winds, Kodesh forecasted.

There is a chance that Saturday's rainfall will be heavy, due to the high amount of precipitable water in the region, Kodesh said.

Since the rainy season started on Oct. 1, San Diego County has seen 3.71 inches of rain - almost an inch more of precipitation than we saw this same time last year, during an El Nino.

So far, we are 0.79 inches of rainfall above our average for the rainy season.