Expect Delays at San Diego Traffic Court in October

Beginning the end of business day, Wednesday, October 18th, the San Diego Superior Court will begin the implementation of a new Traffic/Minor Infraction Case Management System, which will cause delays for those paying traffic tickets. Delays will continue until October 24th. (Published 59 minutes ago)

Expect some extra lines at the San Diego Superior Court, traffic court divison from the end of the business day on October 18 to October 24.

According to officials with the traffic court, their computer system is being updated for the first time in 30 years.

Court officials said it was time for an upgrade: their system was so old it was hard to find technicians who knew how to fix it.

The case management system, called Odyssey, will allow the court to better align itself with various justice partners and governmental agencies.

During the time of maintance, anyone with traffic tickets will have to send them in snail mail or go to traffic court in person. Officials added people should expect longer lines and get there early.

After the system is in place, traffic court will be by appointment only with no drop-ins allowed anymore.

The new system will let people make online payments easier as well as allow anyone to schedule traffic court appearances or traffic school online.



