A special education aide at Bonita Vista Middle School has been charged with a felony for allegedly breaking a student's arm in March 2016.

He is also facing a misdemeanor charge for a second incident.

NBC 7 San Diego exclusively confirmed Michael Cobb worked as a special education aide with the Sweetwater Union High School district since 2012, according to public records.

Cobb, 44, was charged last week with one felony count of inflicting corporal injury on a child, for an injury that resulted in a broken elbow.

He is also accused of misdemeanor cruelty to a child for a separate incident in February 2016.

The charging documents were filed in San Diego Superior Court.

The complaint says one of the incidents happened on February 18 and the second on March 7.

District sources confirmed Cobb was working at another school.

Cobb worked for the developmentally disabled, according to his attorney Jon Pettis.

"He has dedicated decades of his life to doing the work he loves. He loves his work. Even though he works with some of the most difficult cases, he still enjoys his work with children," Pettis said adding that there have been no previous allegations made against his client.

"We have confidence once all the information comes to light, the court will see the child’s injuries were a result of a fall and not because of anything Mr. Cobb did," Pettis said.

A fellow aide confirmed the picture of Cobb. The former co-worker said Cobb never displayed any aggression or temper problems when working in the classroom with special needs students.

Tuesday, NBC 7 alerted the district to the charges.

A district spokesman said Cobb is not a teacher, but rather a classified employee. The spokesman said he could not comment further on the legal and personnel matter.

NBC 7 tried to reach Cobb at three different listed addresses for him.

Cobb is due back in court for a readiness hearing in February.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.