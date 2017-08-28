57 San Diego Schools to End Early in Heatwave

Schools that do not have air conditioning will have early release Tuesday as the region is in the midst of an excessive heat warning, the San Diego Unified School District announced.
The excessive heat warning, effective until 10 p.m. Wednesday, was issued Monday for San Diego, Riverside, and Imperial counties.
When temperatures are expected to be above 95 degrees, with a heat index of 103 degrees or higher, district policy states campuses with less than 80 percent of their classrooms air conditioned may move to a minimum day schedule.
Considering temperatures could reach 108 degrees in parts of the San Diego district, the following schools will have early release on Tuesday:
- Baker Elementary
- Balboa Elementary
- Chavez Elementary
- Challenger Middle
- Wangenheim Middle
- Carson Elementary
- Chesterton Elementary
- Cubberly Elementary
- Fletcher Elementary
- Jones Elementary
- Juarez Elementary
- Kearny High School
- Linda Vista Elementary
- Montgomery Middle
- Ross Elementary
- Taft Middle
- Wegeforth Elementary
- Barnard Elementary
- Crown Point Elementary
- Mission Bay High School
- Pacific Beach Elementary
- Pacific Beach Middle
- Sessions Elementary
- Cabrillo Elementary
- Dana Elementary
- Dewey Elementary
- Ocean Beach Elementary
- Silvergate Elementary
- Sunset View Elementary
- Alcott Elementary
- Bay Park Elementary
- Cadman Elementary
- Clairemont High School
- Marston Middle
- Toler Elementary
- Adams Elementary
- Clark Middle
- Edison Elementary
- Rowan Elementary
- Wilson Middle
- Lindbergh Schweitzer Elementary
- John Muir
- Longfellow Elementary
- Birney Elementary
- Emerson-Bandini Elementary
- Florence Elementary
- Grant K-8
- Jefferson Elementary
- Kimbrough Elementary
- McKinley Elementary
- Memorial Prep
- Perkins K-8
- Roosevelt Middle
- Euclid Elementary
- Mt. Everest Academy
- Riley New Dawn
- Whittier School
District officials say of the list above, 22 schools have no air conditioning. The rest have air conditioning in less than 80 percent of the campus.
The district is working to install air conditioning at all schools by the end of summer 2019.
It's not district policy to call for a minimum-day schedule on the first day of a heat wave.
Even coastal areas were under a heat advisory with temperatures expected in the mid-80s.
To avoid heat exhaustion, it's advised to stay in an air-conditioned area during the hottest hours of the day.