57 San Diego Schools to End Early in Heatwave

Schools that do not have air conditioning will have early release Tuesday as the region is in the midst of an excessive heat warning, the San Diego Unified School District announced.

The excessive heat warning, effective until 10 p.m. Wednesday, was issued Monday for San Diego, Riverside, and Imperial counties.

When temperatures are expected to be above 95 degrees, with a heat index of 103 degrees or higher, district policy states campuses with less than 80 percent of their classrooms air conditioned may move to a minimum day schedule.

Considering temperatures could reach 108 degrees in parts of the San Diego district, the following schools will have early release on Tuesday:



Whitney Southwick's Midday Forecast for August 28th, 2017

(Published 2 hours ago)

Baker Elementary

Balboa Elementary

Chavez Elementary

Challenger Middle

Wangenheim Middle

Carson Elementary

Chesterton Elementary

Cubberly Elementary

Fletcher Elementary

Jones Elementary

Juarez Elementary

Kearny High School

Linda Vista Elementary

Montgomery Middle

Ross Elementary

Taft Middle

Wegeforth Elementary

Barnard Elementary

Crown Point Elementary

Mission Bay High School

Pacific Beach Elementary

Pacific Beach Middle

Sessions Elementary

Cabrillo Elementary

Dana Elementary

Dewey Elementary

Ocean Beach Elementary

Silvergate Elementary

Sunset View Elementary

Alcott Elementary

Bay Park Elementary

Cadman Elementary

Clairemont High School

Marston Middle

Toler Elementary

Adams Elementary

Clark Middle

Edison Elementary

Rowan Elementary

Wilson Middle

Lindbergh Schweitzer Elementary

John Muir

Longfellow Elementary

Birney Elementary

Emerson-Bandini Elementary

Florence Elementary

Grant K-8

Jefferson Elementary

Kimbrough Elementary

McKinley Elementary

Memorial Prep

Perkins K-8

Roosevelt Middle

Euclid Elementary

Mt. Everest Academy

Riley New Dawn

Whittier School

District officials say of the list above, 22 schools have no air conditioning. The rest have air conditioning in less than 80 percent of the campus.

The district is working to install air conditioning at all schools by the end of summer 2019.

It's not district policy to call for a minimum-day schedule on the first day of a heat wave.



Even coastal areas were under a heat advisory with temperatures expected in the mid-80s.

To avoid heat exhaustion, it's advised to stay in an air-conditioned area during the hottest hours of the day.