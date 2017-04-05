NBC 7's Katia Lopez-Hodoyan has more on the arrest of former CW 6 San Diego news reporter Tony Tull. (Published Friday, Nov. 18, 2016)

A former San Diego television news reporter charged with child endangerment for allegedly bringing a loaded handgun in a stroller with a toddler has been bound over for trial.

Tony Tull, 34, is facing charges related to the November 2016 incident, including child endangerment and bringing a loaded gun to a school campus. On Wednesday, a judge bound him over on all charges and allegations.

Tull, the son of Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frazier, was a former reporter for CW 6 San Diego and WRC-TV in Washington, D.C.

He was first approached by San Diego police officers in November near 14th and F Streets in the East Village neighborhood after a citizen told officers Tull had pointed a handgun at someone and claimed to be a police officer.

The incident occurred on the campus of Urban Discovery Academy on 14th Street, police said.

Tull was searched but no handgun was found, according to SDPD Sgt. Elmer Edwards. Officers then found the loaded handgun in the possession of a two-year-old boy sitting in a stroller, Edwards said.

Tull was also caring for a 6-year-old child at the time of his arrest, police said.

He was taken into custody on suspicion of child endangerment and bringing a loaded gun to a school campus.

The children were handed over to the custody of their mother, Edwards said.

A readiness is set for May 17. His trial is set to begin on May 25.