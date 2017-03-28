Taner Halicioglu joined Facebook as the company's first outside hire in 2004. Photo credit: Erik Jepsen/UCSD

Former Facebook executive and San Diego angel investor Taner Halicioglu is donating $75 million to his alma mater University of California, San Diego.

The cash, the biggest gift from a graduate in the university’s history, will be used to make the campus a national leader in data science. Halicioglu’s gift will establish the Halicioglu Institute for Data Science.

“Because data science is an extremely cross-disciplinary subject, it only seems fitting that something like an institute should exist in order to support it,” Halicioglu said in a post on Facebook Sunday. “While this Institute’s roots will be mainly with computer science, math, and cognitive science, its reaches will span across the campus.”

Halicioglu joined Facebook in 2004 and managed the social media giant through its first million users. Today, he leads angel investor syndicate SEED San Diego while lecturing at UC San Diego.

His gift, announced Saturday at the university’s fundraising gala, comes as UC San Diego begins a $1.6 billion construction program that includes housing, classrooms, laboratories, and a student center.