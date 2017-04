A woman was released Saturday afternoon after being kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend at knifepoint just an hour before, according to San Diego police.

The woman was kidnapped in Ocean View and dropped off around the intersection of Boundary and Hemlock.

The woman reportedly suffered no injuries.

She was kidnapped around 3:11 p.m. and released just under an hour later around 4:09 p.m.

Police are searching for the suspect he was driving a year 2000 white Honda, officials say.