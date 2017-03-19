An estimated 900,000 gallons of sewage have spilled at Los Coches Creek in unincorporated El Cajon, County of San Diego spokesman Alex Bell said.

The spill, identified Friday, happened near East Sierra Alta Way, near Interstate 8 in East County.

The sewage spilled into the creek after an exposed underground sewage pipe suffered significant damage during a series of winter storms in late February, according to the County.

The damage pipe was found Friday morning by County of San Diego Public Works crews during routine infrastructure inspection.

Crews managed to control the spills the same day by 1 p.m.

Authorities are collectng water samples from Las Coches Creek to evaluate and determine the extent of the damage.

A water contact closure has been issued for Las Coches Creek until water samples confirm the water is no longer impacted from the spill.

For updates on beach closure information please visit the Beach Water Quality Mobile Web Application by clicking here, or call the County's 24-hour hotline at (619) 338-2073.