While family members and friends prepare to bury an Escondido woman shot and killed on her way home from a church event, prosecutors prepare for the first court appearance by the suspected gang member accused in the crime.

Prosecutors allege Dionicio Crespin Torrez, Jr., 24, was the sole gunman in the shooting that took Catherine Kennedy's life.

He was scheduled to face a judge at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Officers also arrested a second suspect, a juvenile. The 16 year old will face a judge Monday, Escondido police said.

Parishoners of St. Timothy's Church gathered Friday before 11 a.m. for a rosary service held in honor of Kennedy.

Kennedy was struck and killed by a bullet fired by the suspects, believed to be gang members. She was driving along Grand Avenue on her way home from a church event.

Both suspects will be charged with her murder.

