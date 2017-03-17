Escondido Woman Killed in Gang Shooting Mourned, Suspect to Face Judge | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Escondido Woman Killed in Gang Shooting Mourned, Suspect to Face Judge

Prosecutors allege Dionicio Crespin Torrez, Jr., 24, was the sole gunman in the shooting that took Catherine Kennedy's life.

By Liberty Zabala

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    While family members and friends prepare to bury an Escondido woman shot and killed on her way home from a church event, prosecutors prepare for the first court appearance by the suspected gang member accused in the crime.

    Prosecutors allege Dionicio Crespin Torrez, Jr., 24, was the sole gunman in the shooting that took Catherine Kennedy's life.

    He was scheduled to face a judge at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

    NBC 7 will cover this court appearance and have the latest on NBC 7 News at 4 p.m.

    2 Arrested in Case of Woman Killed by Gang Crossfire

    [DGO] 2 Arrested, Charged with Murder After Woman Killed in Gang Crossfire

     A week after Catherine Kennedy was killed by stray gang crossfire, Escondido police arrested a 16 and 24 year old for her murder. NBC 7's Katia Lopez-Hodoyan has more. 

    (Published Thursday, March 16, 2017)

    Officers also arrested a second suspect, a juvenile. The 16 year old will face a judge Monday, Escondido police said.

    Parishoners of St. Timothy's Church gathered Friday before 11 a.m. for a rosary service held in honor of Kennedy.

    Kennedy was struck and killed by a bullet fired by the suspects,  believed to be gang members. She was driving along Grand Avenue on her way home from a church event.

    Both suspects will be charged with her murder. 

    Woman Killed in Shooting While Leaving Church in Escondido

    [DGO] Woman Killed by Stray Bullet While Driving Home From Church in Escondido

    A woman was killed in the crossfire of gunshots while driving home from church in Escondido. Her husband was the Religious Activities Director at the church and she worked as a dental hygienist. NBC 7’s Gaby Rodriguez reports.

    (Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017)
    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices