A 5-year-old girl was killed and seven others were injured after an electrical fire sparked near a Christmas tree in a mobile home in San Diego’s North County early Thursday, officials confirmed.

Crews with the Escondido Fire Department (EFD) were dispatched to the home on West 15th Street just after midnight to find flames ripping through the residence and two children trapped inside.

A neighbor told NBC 7 he could hear the mother of the children screaming hysterically as the blaze consumed the home.

Two firefighters rushed into the mobile home through a window; they were able to find a 10-year-old boy trapped inside. They pulled the boy out and began performing CPR on him. The child was airlifted to the hospital in serious condition, officials said.

The other child trapped in the home – the 5-year-old girl – could not be saved and perished in the fire.

EFD Chief Russ Knowles said four other children were staying at the home, along with three adults. Some of those who survived the fire were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but firefighters believe it was an electrical fire, possibly stemming from an extension cord leading to lights on a Christmas tree.

"As Christmas trees dry out, they become very, very flammable," Knowles explained. "They literally go up in 60 seconds or less."

Knowles said the home is a complete loss. Investigators will remain at the scene Thursday cleaning up and collecting evidence. A chaplain will be helping the family cope with the tragedy, Knowles said.

He said firefighters were deeply saddened by the tragedy.

"It's part of our job and we're always going to come and do our very best, but we suffer the consequences as well," he lamented.

Neighbor Miles Garbey told NBC 7 he went to school with the mother of the child who was killed in the fire. He said he feels for the family.

“It’s really sad; it hits home,” Garbey said.

No further details were released, including the name of the little girl killed in the fire. Check back for updates on this developing story.