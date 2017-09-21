Escondido Tree Topples Onto Young Man's Car

A photo of the tree on the road in Escondido.

City officials are working to clean up an Escondido street after a tree collapsed onto a young man's car.

The tree fell on Conway and Rincon in Escondido, halfway between Ash and Conway, shortly after midnight on Thursday. The location is east of N Broadway and Interstate 15.

Homeowner Jennie Pate told NBC 7 she heard the tree crash right behind her house.

Jennie and her husband have called the City multiple times about these trees, she said, but they have not done anything.

Police were on scene to help with traffic control as authorities cleaned up the tree and remaining debris.

Joe Goulard, Escondido's interim director of public works, said the City has received complaints about the trees before, but the trees are located on private property -- a large field owned by an individual or corporation.

Anyone who has complaints can contact city code enforcement on the City of Escondido's website.