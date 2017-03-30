Escondido police will hold a community meeting Friday evening to discuss gang violence in the city and what they are doing to combat the problem.

The meeting come just weeks after an Escondido woman was killed during a gang shooting.

Catherine Kennedy, 55, was driving east on Grand Avenue on March 7 when she was hit by a stray bullet. She lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a parked vehicle.

Police said a 24-year-old man opened fire after seeing a rival gang writing graffiti on their "turf". He was accompanied by a 16-year-old male, also arrested in connection to the shooting.

A stray bullet struck Kennedy, killing her.

Following Kennedy's death, residents told NBC 7 that gang violence has been an issue in their city for years.

Now, Escondido Police is hoping to find a solution to the issue.

"I hope that the community can take away information on how to better make Escondido safer," said Laurie Hauf, with the North County Escondido Gang Commission.

Hauf said the meeting also included a portion where the community could offer their feedback as well.

They will meeting with community members at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Del Dios Academy of Art and Science on Ninth Avenue.

