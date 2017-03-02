El Pollo Loco Opens New Restaurant in Escondido

El Pollo Loco’s newest San Diego-area location landed in Escondido Thursday, opening its doors to patrons.

The 2,434-square-foot restaurant is located at 350 W. El Norte Pkwy. It has seating for 60, plus a patio dining area that seats 16. The company said the new eatery’s layout includes an open kitchen concept, which means customers can watch as their meals are grilled and prepared.

The Escondido restaurant is owned and operated by Chic Pollo, LLC, an affiliate of Peg/Lion, LLC, also an El Pollo Loco franchisee. Chic Pollo, LLC, is helmed by Bill Engel, Chris Pingel, Aaron Pingel and Angel Lara. This location marks the 32nd El Pollo Loco opened by Chic Pollo, LLC, and the third to open in Escondido.

The eatery will be open daily, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., serving the chain's classic fire-grilled chicken and other menu items. This location is unique in that it will offer the chain’s new online and mobile ordering options, where patrons can order their food ahead of time online or via the El Pollo Loco app and pick up their order at the restaurant.

El Pollo Loco is known for its flame-grilled, citrus-marinated chicken and Mexican-inspired entrées. The company began in 1980 with a location in Los Angeles and today, operates more than 460 locations across California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas and Utah including dozens of restaurants in San Diego County. The company is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.