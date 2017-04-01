Motorcyclist Killed in Escondido Crash: PD

A motorcyclist was killed Saturday morning in a collision with a car in Escondido, police confirmed.

The Escondido Police Department (EPD) said the deadly crash happened at 10 a.m. at the intersection of North Broadway and Rincon Avenue. The motorcyclist suffered critical injuries and died; no word on whether the driver of the car was hurt.

The EPD blocked off traffic in the area immediately following the crash includ Broadway at Country Club Lane and Rincon Avenue. At this point, the duration of the road closures is unknown.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this breaking story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

