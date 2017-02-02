Escondido Woman Found Dead, Son Accused in Her Death

NBC 7's Liberty Zabala reports on the death of Rebecca Apodaca and the arrest of her adult son by Escondido police. (Published 2 hours ago)

An Escondido man has been booked on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his mother.

Escondido police officers were called to a home on North Hickory Street, between E Washington Avenue and Valley Parkway just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Rebecca Apodaca, 55, was found dead with injuries investigators described as consistent with a homicide.

Escondido police identified the suspect as 25-year-old David McGee.

McGee is accused of killing his mother and then trying to hurt himself, police said.

Emergency responders took McGee to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives have not released information about what weapon – if any - was used in the killing.

“It’s sad. It is so sad,” neighbor Ashley Ramirez said.