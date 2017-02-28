The aftermath left behind by floodwaters inside an Escondido home after Monday's storm.

Michael Sucharda is one of several Escondido residents dealing with a flooding fiasco for the second time in a month.

During Monday’s storm, a deluge of water came pouring through Sucharda's home on Vista Avenue.

“My wife, she started freaking out saying there’s water all around the house,” he said.

Sucharda told NBC 7 when he opened the front door of their home, the floodwaters rushed in, damaging their hardwood floors and recently remodeled home.

During the downpour Monday, Sucharda said their driveway looked like a waterfall as water raced through it over a wall.

He added the flooding problems stem from a housing development about 100 yards up the street from his home.

Sucharda said the first flood happened earlier this year when a holding pond flooded on the property that’s being developed. It sent water cascading into several homes.

To remedy the problem, Sucharda said developers created a channel to help catch the water and divert it.

But on Monday night, it broke.

“The frustration, as you experienced is kind of horrendous," said neighbor Ruben Cruz.

Sandbags and a trench surrounded Cruz's home to keep floodwaters out.

Like the Sucharda's, Cruz said his concern is mounting and he is wondering who’s going to fix the damage.

“They’re not going to be responsible for anything and they’re going to brush us off. They’ve got big pockets and we don’t matter,” Cruz said.

NBC 7 contacted the construction company but did not hear back Tuesday night.