A man was arrested at a power plant north of San Diego County on Tuesday when he drove a stolen delivery van into a restricted area and told security guards that the van was filled with explosives.

Erik Jon Norman, 27, made his way onto the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS) off Old Pacific Highway, south of San Onofre State Beach, just before 4:25 p.m.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said Norman, unauthorized to enter the power plant, drove past the entrance gate and into a restricted parking area before being detected by security. He was in a white delivery van that had been reported stolen earlier in the day out of Oceanside.

The SDSO said Norman was detained and questioned by security guards. He told security the van contained electronic equipment and possible explosives.

Deputies were called to the power plant to investigate the claims, along with officials with the SDSO’s Bomb/Arson Unit. The investigation determined the van was only filled with standard shipping parcels and didn’t pose a danger.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Norman was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility on one count of vehicle theft. Booking records show he is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

No further details were immediately released.