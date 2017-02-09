Encinitas Whole Foods to Close

The Whole Foods market in Encinitas will close later this month, the company confirmed Thursday.

The Encinitas location will be one of nine stores to close, the company announced Wednesday on a Q1 earnings call.

Shoppers will have until February 22 to buy their groceries at the Whole Foods on South Coast Hwy 101.

“As we work to position Whole Foods Market for long-term success, we have carefully evaluated our portfolio of stores to align with a more thoughtful growth strategy," the company said in a written statement. "This was not a decision that was made lightly and we are working closely with all affected team members to find alternative positions at nearby stores where possible.”