San Diego County Sheriff’s Deputies in Encinitas have arrested a man accused of attempting to lure a toddler away from the gated area of a preschool.

Deputies were called just before 11 a.m. to the preschool on La Mesa Avenue where a man tried to get a 3-year-old child to leave the school’s gated area.

The man was not able to get the child and left the area, deputies said.

Soon after, deputies found the suspect at the volleyball courts near Moonlight Beach.

The man, identified by deputies as a transient from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was placed under arrest.

Deputies said the man had just arrived to San Diego by train three days before his arrest.

He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on a change of annoying a child.