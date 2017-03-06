An Encinitas massage parlor is being sued after a customer said she was sexually assaulted by an employee.

According to the lawsuit, George Washington Lindsey III, a massage therapist for Massage Heights allegedly assaulted a customer, and forcibly gave her oral sex. When the customer resisted, he allegedly grabbed her throat in a "threatening manner."

Lindsey was convicted of sexual battery by a jury in February.

The lawsuit alleges this is not the first time Lindsey has been accused of sexual assault.

According to the victim's attorney, Massage Heights was aware of Lindsey's sexual misconduct at a Massage Envy location but ignored it.

“George Washington Lindsey III is now a convicted sex offender due to his assault on my client. Massage Heights failed to disclose Lindsey’s prior record of abuse, harassment and molestation to my client and law enforcement. Although they profess to conduct full background checks on their employees, Massage Heights did not even bother to call Mr. Lindsey’s previous employer, Massage Envy Encinitas even though one of their managers knew he had worked there and may have known he was fired for gross sexual misconduct. If they had done so, my client might never have been attacked,” said victim’s attorney Morgan Stewart.

NBC 7 reached out to Massage Heights regarding the lawsuit and was told their franchise has a zero-tolerance policy against sexual misconduct.

In a statement, Massage Heights said, in part:

We were appalled to hear of the allegations of sexual misconduct of one of our franchisee’s massage therapists in Encinitas. Massage Heights Franchising has a zero tolerance policy against inappropriate behavior, including sexual misconduct, and upon learning of the allegations the local franchisee immediately terminated the massage therapist’s employment and is fully cooperating with authorities in the investigation."

NBC 7 reached out to Massage Envy and have not yet heard back.