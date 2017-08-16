Encinitas Firm's Tech Behind GoDaddy Telephone Service - NBC 7 San Diego
Encinitas Firm's Tech Behind GoDaddy Telephone Service

SmartLine is billed as an easy-to-use app that gives small business owners a dedicated business phone number with the features of a professional phone system, all accessible in their existing smartphone

By Brad Graves - SDBJ Staff

    GoDaddy Inc. has rolled out a small business telephone service called SmartLine using technology developed with the help of its recent acquisition, Encinitas-based Freedom Voice.

    GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) announced its acquisition of Freedom Voice in May. The $42 million transaction has since closed.

    SmartLine is billed as an easy-to-use app that gives small business owners a dedicated business phone number with the features of a professional phone system, all accessible in their existing smartphone. SmartLine lets users separate their personal and professional calls, yet carry one phone. Unlike Google Voice, a GoDaddy representative said, SmartLine lets users instantly see if incoming calls are personal or business-related, letting the recipient answer appropriately.

    SmartLine plans to offer paid features such as vanity numbers and toll-free numbers later this year.

    GoDaddy is based in Scottsdale, Ariz. and had $1.8 billion in revenue in 2016.

