Encanto Car Crash Sends Water Gushing Out of Fire Hydrant

A car collided into a fire hydrant in a crash in Encanto, sending water gushing down the intersection Wednesday evening.

The crash occurred at 5:03 p.m. on the 6500 block of Imperial Avenue near 65th Street, according to San Diego police.

Two cars collided, causing one to smash into a fire hydrant on the corner of the intersection.

Water could be seen rushing down the street in several directions from the NBC 7 Newschopper.

Traffic was shut down on Imperial Avenue between the 6300 and 6500 block, SDPD said.

Two people were taken to the hospital with an uknown extent of injuries.

No other information was available.

