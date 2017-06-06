An Emotional Support Dog (ESA) bit a passenger on a San Diego-bound flight, Delta Airlines confirmed.

The passenger, on a flight from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, suffered injuries that required immediate medical attention, according to Delta Airlines Spokesperson Anthony Black.

The incident happened prior to push back on Monday's flight, according to Black.

The injured passenger was taken off the flight for medical attention.

Local law enforcement officials spoke with the owner of the support dog, who cleared the dog to travel.

The person was re-accommodated on a later flight, with the dog flying in a kennel, Black said.