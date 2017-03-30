Emails obtained by NBC 7 under the California Public Records Act show that the San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD) knew seven weeks ago that water at a local elementary school had high levels of contaminants in it and was making students and staff sick.

On Wednesday – and for weeks prior – a spokeswoman told NBC 7 that the school district could not provide information about what contaminants were in the water at Emerson-Bandini Elementary School, nor at what level the water was contaminated.

Now, emails obtained by NBC 7 show the school district was informed of lab results on Feb. 3 and again on Feb. 9 that the water at the school – contaminated with lead, bacteria and vinyl chloride – was making kids and staff sick at the school in Logan Heights.

The lab results show unsafe levels of vinyl chloride, and various other chemicals and bacteria. Toxic levels of lead have also been discovered in the water there.

Correspondence in an email dated Feb. 21 says there were “reports of blue tinge to water” at the school and that a school nurse “reports that several charter students experienced nausea and vomiting following consumption of water.”

The emails show the lab told the district the results were consistent with what was making students and staff sick with nausea after drinking the water, and recommended the district test other schools on the same water distribution line.

On Wednesday, a SDUSD spokeswoman said “we are at the mercy of the city” to explain why results had not yet been provided to the public and NBC 7.

On March 2, nearly a month after the first lab results were obtained by the district showing contaminated water, NBC 7 visited Emerson-Bandini Elementary School on Newton Avenue. That day, kids were drinking from the water fountain and school staff told NBC 7 bottled water was not being provided to students because, “nothing was wrong with the water there.”

That same day, a SDUSD spokeswoman told NBC 7 that preliminary results of lab tests showed corrective action may need to be taken. That statement said the district received word of a possible odor in the water so they sent samples out for analysis and started providing bottled water.

Now, public records show the results from the samples had already been received by the district nearly a full month prior.

NBC 7 reached out to the school district Thursday morning regarding the information found in the emails. We will update our story once we hear back from the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, SDUSD plans to begin testing all schools for lead as of April 4. Results will be posted online.

