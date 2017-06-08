Palomar Health Foundation officials accepted a check for $300,000 from the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians.

Palomar Medical Center accepted a $300,000 donation from the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians Thursday, intended to greatly expand the emergency services available in Escondido.

It's not the first time the Band has donated to the Palomar Health Foundation. But this is the first donation aimed specifically at expanding emergency services, according to Bo Mazzetti, a Rincon chairman.

With these funds, the unfinished shell space inside the Emergency Department will finally be completed, said officials. This will include new patient treatment rooms, state-of-the-art medical beds, monitors, technology and life-saving equipment.

There will also be additional clinical support space available.

"When considering how to make our donations meaningful to the North County, we wanted to make an investment that benefits as many people as possible," explained Mazzetti, in a statement.

"A contribution to meet increased emergency capacity at Palomar Medical Center Escondido was an obvious solution because at some time almost everyone is likely to need emergency care either for themselves or for family," continued Mazzetti.

An average of about 300 patients visit Palomar Health every day, said Dr. Jaime Rivas, the Emergency Services Medical Director at Palomar Health. He expects that number to rise in the future.

“Convenience, skill, and timing is important to saving lives in a serious emergency,” Mazzetti said. “Rincon members, like others in North County, look to Palomar Medical Center Escondido for our care and we believe it is important to support the Foundation’s goal to provide the highest level of treatment.”

Wait times are expected to decrease in the emergency department, added Dr. Rivas.