Brent Adler (r) and his sister, Ashley (l). Adler was shot and killed at a home on Tommy Drive on May 11, 2016, when he walked into the middle of a home invasion robbery.

A man with a violent criminal history has been found guilty in the slaying of a San Carlos resident who was shot to death in a home invasion robbery last spring.

Elliot Grizzle, 45, was convicted of first-degree murder Tuesday in a San Diego courtroom for the killing of Brett Adler, 33. Grizzle faces 198 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced next month; he’s due back in court on April 26 – one day after his 46th birthday.

Grizzle – who has a criminal record that includes convictions for assault and manslaughter – was one of several armed intruders who entered a home in the 8500 block of Tommy Drive on May 11, 2016.

Police Search for Up to 5 Suspects in Deadly Home Invasion

NBC 7's Omari Fleming reports live from the scene of a deadly home invasion in Lake Murray. (Published Wednesday, May 11, 2016)

The group tied up and robbed two residents, demanding money from them. Adler came home in the middle of the home invasion, and was shot to death outside.

Grizzle and the others fled the scene in a green Ford Expedition SUV.

In an interview with a local media outlet, Adler’s sister said the victim had interrupted the intruders and was killed trying to protect his friends. She said Adler had spent 12 years in prison for an armed robbery he committed as a teenager when he and his friends robbed a smoke shop. She said he had since cleaned up his life and was a “good man and a great brother and uncle.”

Grizzle was arrested in connection with this case on Aug. 3, 2016. In addition to first-degree murder, he was also charged with felony second-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.