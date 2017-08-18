Electric Bike Swiped From Kearny Mesa Business

Two men, captured on store surveillance, are accused of stealing a number of items from the business on Ronson Road.

Two men walked into a local business Tuesday and left with keys to the store, merchandise and an electric bicycle valued at $1,500, according to San Diego police.

The theft happened at 2 p.m. inside The Little Guy Trailers on Ronson Road.

The two men, described as in their 20s, worked together to district employees while they stole T-shirts, a battery, store keys and an electric folding bicycle. The bicycle, valued at $1,500, was located in the back of the store.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the San Diego Police Department’s Eastern Division are asking for the public’s help to track down the pair.

They’ve released images from store surveillance cameras showing one suspect wearing a black Tshirt, blue jeans with a black flat brim baseball hat with white coloring on the top of the hat. This suspect also has a large tattoo on his left forearm and was wearing a large wristwatch.

The second suspect was wearing a grey and black camouflage long sleeve shirt, black shorts, and a black baseball hat.

Anyone with information on the identity and or location of these suspects can call the San Diego Police Department’s Eastern Division at (858) 495-7900 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.



