An elderly driver struck an elderly woman who was crossing the street in Escondido Tuesday, leaving her hospitalized with serious injuries.

A 90-year-old man was making a left turn from south bound Escondido Boulevard to east bound Felicita Avenue when the woman was struck, said Escondido police. Around 12:10 p.m., officers from the Escondido Police Department were sent to the intersection.

Minutes later, EPD officers and Escondido Fire paramedics arrived at the scene. They provided first aid to the elderly woman.

The 89-year-old woman suffered life-threatening head injuries in the collision, according to Escondido police. She was hospitalized at the Palomar Medical Center.

Police said drugs and alcohol were not considered a factor in the crash. A traffic investigation conducted by Frank Huston of the Traffic Division is underway.

Witnesses can call Officer Huston at (760)839-4423.