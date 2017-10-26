Elderly Woman Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash in Chula Vista

An elderly woman died after sustaining traumatic injuries to her head during a crash involving three vehicles in Chula Vista Thursday morning.

The crash occurred at 9:12 a.m. at the intersection of Fourth and Orange avenues, according to Chula Vista police.

The woman was driving northbound on Fourth Avenue and crashed into a vehicle traveling eastbound on Orange Avenue inside the intersection. Her vehicle spun around and crashed into another vehicle stopped in the turn pocket, police said.

She was taken to Scripps Mercy Trauma Center with traumatic head injuries.

Police said despite life-saving efforts, the woman later died in the hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call (619)691-5151.

No other information was available.