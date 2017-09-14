A hit-and-run driver struck and killed an elderly woman in Clairemont Thursday, confirmed authorities.

The collision took place on Balboa and Mount Abernathy Avenue just after 10 a.m., next to a shopping center just west of Interstate 805, according to San Diego police and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.





First responders tried to resuscitate the victim with CPR but she later died at the scene.

SDPD officers closed eastbound Balboa Avenue between Genesee Ave. and Mt. Abernathy. According to police, a Sig Alert was issued for the area asking drivers to use alternative routes.

A fatal collision investigation is underway, said police.

No other information was immediately available.

