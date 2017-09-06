Agents discovered 10 packages that tested positive for methamphetamine concealed in the driver's rocker panels compartments.

El Centro-based U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a man suspected of smuggling methamphetamine Monday afternoon.

Around 3:20 p.m., a 26-year-old man drove toward the checkpoint in that area. A Border Patrol canine detection team alerted agents to the driver's side of the car before the driver reached the primary inspection area, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Agents later sent the man to a secondary inspection area, said CBP officials.

During an inspection, agents discovered 10 packages that tested positive for methamphetamine concealed in both the driver and passenger’s rocker panels compartments, according to CBP.

Agents seized 46.25 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $161,875.

The man was turned over to Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for further investigation, along with his car and drugs, said CBP officials.

Since 2017, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have seized more than 1,447 pounds of methamphetamine.