The owner of Cunningham’s Tax Service admitted to preparing false individual income tax returns for clients from 2008 to 2010.

    The owner of an El Cajon tax service company pleaded guilty Friday to charges associated with the preparation of false tax returns, the Department of Justice announced.

    Marla Cunningham, 50, owner of Cunningham’s Tax Service, faces a maximum statutory sentence of nine years in prison after she pleaded guilty to three counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false tax return.

    Court documents show that Cunningham admitted to preparing false individual income tax returns for clients from 2008 to 2010.

    Fabricated tax returns prepared by Cunningham included false charitable deductions, unreimbursed employee expenses, education credits, medical and dental expenses and business expenses. The amount of total loss caused, an amount Cunningham agreed to in court, is estimated at $1.2 million.

    Her sentencing is scheduled for March 10, 2017.

