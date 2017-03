NBC 7's Nicole Gomez reports from the Live Desk on the collapse of signage outside the Super Star gas station in El Cajon.

A gas station awning collapsed Thursday in El Cajon.

Video captured by an NBC 7 news crew showed the awning on the ground in front of an independent gas station at East Main and 1st.

The Super Star gas station reported the damage just after 5 a.m.

No one was injured. Heartland firefighters called for a structural engineer to examine the integrity of the building.

No other information was available.