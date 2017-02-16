‘Suspicious’ Fire Tears Through RV in El Cajon

An RV went up in flames in a storage space in El Cajon Thursday morning in what investigators believe was a suspicious fire.

The RV was not in use; it was parked and being stored in the 1300 block of East Main Street. At around 4:40 a.m., a fire erupted in the RV. Heartland Fire Department crews and El Cajon Police Department (ECPD) officers rushed to scene.

The blaze was quickly knocked down.

Officials called it a suspicious fire. Investigators are now trying to determine the cause. Officials said there were reports of possible squatters in the area at the time of the fire.

Crews planned to remain at the scene to mop up and collect evidence.

No injuries were reported. No further details were immediately released.