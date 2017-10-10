El Cajon police are searching for a bank robbery suspect near Navajo Road Tuesday, less than a mile away from some local schools.

An ASTREA helicopter is flying overhead, searching for a suspect, said police officers. The incident was reported just before noon at the U.S. bank in the Fletcher Hills Town and Country Shopping Center, just east of State Route 125.

The bank is less than a mile away from an elementary school and a high school in the area.

Police said the investigation is ongoing around 12:40 p.m. Anybody with information about the suspect can call the El Cajon Police Department at 619-579-3311.

No other information was immediately available.

