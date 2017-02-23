Chicago is one of the top spots on the world for startups, according to a new study.

Eight San Diego County companies made Entrepreneur magazine’s annual list of the nation’s top company cultures, which includes a total of 153 firms in three size categories.

The magazine’s ranking in the large-company category, with firms of more than 100 employees, includes Solana Beach-based Seismic Software Inc., a provider of sales-related technology and services, at No. 18. San Diego-headquartered Classy, which operates a fund-raising platform for social-impact organizations, ranks at No. 35.

The mid-sized category, with firms of 50 to 100 workers, includes San Diego’s Hughes Marino Inc., a provider of tenant-focused commercial real estate services, at No. 3; digital marketing and technology services firm CPC Strategy at No. 7; and Zeeto, which provides digital customer acquisition and loyalty services, at No. 16.

Entrepreneur’s small-company category, listing firms with 25 to 49 employees, includes San Diego-headquartered HouseCall, which offers a mobile app to summon home-repair and related service providers, at No. 32; San Marcos-based ChicBlvd., a multimedia provider of branding and product development services, at No. 35; and San Diego’s Digital Telepathy, focused on digital marketing services and technology, at No. 49.

The full national list is published in Entrepreneur’s March 2017 issue. Compiled by the magazine and consulting firm CultureIQ, the annual ranking is based on nationwide surveys of employees responding to multiple-choice questions. Workers are asked to assess 10 components including collaboration, communication and innovation, on a scale of zero to 100.