Eight Grade Student Detained After Staff Discover 'Hit List'

An eighth-grade student at Meadowbrook Middle School was detained when school staff discovered a so-called "hit list" with names of faculty and students.

The list was discovered around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Poway school, located in the 12000 block of Meadowbrook Lane. The school is just off Pomerado Road.

As a precaution, everyone whose name was on the list was notified.

Deputies will be conducting increased patrols on Friday as a precaution.

Deputies with the Poway Sheriff's Station are investigating the incident in cooperation with the school district.

No further information is available.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Crime Stoppers anonymous "Students Speaking Out" hotline at (888) 580-8477.

