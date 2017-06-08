Motorcyclist Hurt in Egger Highlands Hit-and-Run | NBC 7 San Diego
Motorcyclist Hurt in Egger Highlands Hit-and-Run

The crash happened at Palm Avenue and Saturn Boulevard at around 6:15 a.m. Thursday

By Monica Garske

    A motorcyclist was hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Egger Highlands Thursday morning, police confirmed.

    The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said the motorcyclist was traveling on southbound Palm Avenue at Saturn Boulevard at around 6:15 a.m. when a car hit him.

    The motorcyclist suffered a broken leg and other minor injuries. The driver fled the scene, police said, possible in a small, silver 2-door sedan.

    As of 10 a.m., the suspect was still outstanding. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

    The SDPD said witnesses reported the suspect might have been wearing a military uniform. No further description of the suspect was immediately released.

    Published 3 hours ago

