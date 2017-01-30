Sanctuary counties have significantly lower crime rates and are economically stronger communities when compared to non-sanctuary counties, a recent report by a UC San Diego professor has found.

The report comes amid heated debate on President Donald J. Trump's recent "crackdown" on communities that protect undocumented immigrants from deportation in an executive order.

The analysis, by UC San Diego Associate Political Science Professor Tom Wong, was released last week. In his report, a sanctuary County is defined as a County that does not hold people in custody beyond their release date to help federal immigration enforcement officials.

Wong's research found that on average, sanctuary counties have 35.5 fewer crimes committed per 10,000 people compared to non sanctuary counties.

Sanctuary Cities Explained: Why San Diego is Not One

The term 'Sanctuary City' is looked at closely now that President-elect Donald Trump will soon become president. There are financial and legal ramifications for a city that declares this status. NBC 7’s Katia Lopez-Hodoyan reports. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016)

Median household income is on average $4,353 higher in sanctuary counties, the poverty rate is 2.3 percent lower on average and unemployment, on average, is 1.1 percent lower, according to his research.

Because families are kept together, sanctuary cities see higher median income, less poverty and less reliance on public assistance, according to Wong's findings.

Wong's analysis is based on FBI crime data. The report was published by the progressive think tank Center for American Progress.

Currently, there are no cities in San Diego County that identify as sanctuary cities. However, Trump's executive order, in part, reads: "The Secretary has the authority to designate, in his discretion and to the extent consistent with law, a jurisdiction as a sanctuary jurisdiction."