It’s time for baseball and good food. This week in our local food and drink scene, Eater San Diego takes a look at fresh new eateries, breweries and more taking over Petco Park as the Padres swing into the 2017 season.

Where to Eat at Petco Park: 2017 Edition

The San Diego Padres Home Opener is on April 7 and, just in time for the 2017 baseball season, some new spots are joining the ballpark’s stellar food and beverage lineup. New locations of popular local eateries, breweries and distilleries including Carnitas' Snack Shack, Wonderland Ocean Pub, Resident Brewing Co., Iron Fist Brewing Co., AleSmith Brewing Co. and Cutwater Spirits, are on the roster at Petco Park, raising the bar on ballgame treats.

Ballast Point Launches Intimate Restaurant Inside Little Italy Brewpub

Freshly tapped in Ballast Point Brewing Company's Tasting Room & Kitchen on India Street is The Kettle Room, a new intimate dining concept currently open Sunday through Thursday within the bustling brewpub. It features its own upscale menu, full table service and a beer pairing list.

New Convoy Snack Shop Features Asian Chicken & Waffles

Your Story recently opened in Kearny Mesa with a fun and colorful comic-themed design and a menu that features Asian-fusion renditions of trendy dishes including chicken and waffles served with a Taiwanese-style bubble waffle and savory brick toast topped with lobster and cheese.

12 Must-Eat Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in San Diego

With National Grilled Cheese Day coming up on April 12, Eater has compiled a drool-worthy list of gooey, must-eat, superstar sandwiches across San Diego, from luxe renditions with lobster and gourmet cheese to melted down-home comfort fare.

Brewery, Distillery & Marketplace Headed to Barrio Logan

A well-established North Park brewery will expand in a big way in Barrio Logan. Thorn Street Brewery is building a new production facility that will include a tasting room; in an adjacent warehouse, the brewery plans to build a distillery, called Thorn Spirits, along with a large-scale restaurant and spaces for retail vendors.